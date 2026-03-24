No alliance for ADC polls, Pradyot Debbarma says Tipra Motha to go solo

Agartala, March 24: In a surprise move that has reshaped the State’s political landscape ahead of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday announced that his party will not enter into electoral alliance with any political party.

Speaking via a live address on social media, Pradyot declared that his “alliance is with the Tiprasa people,” asserting that this stand would remain unchanged unless a written assurance is provided for the swift implementation of the tripartite Tiprasa Accord signed in 2024.

“A stage has now come when I am announcing that there will be no alliance with any party or group unless we receive a written assurance,” he said.

Reaffirming his position as ‘Bubagra’ (king), Pradyot maintained that he would never mislead or betray his people. He also touched upon broader regional dynamics, stating that indigenous communities across the Northeast could achieve significant outcomes if united on a common platform, despite differences in identity, language, and culture.

At the same time, he urged supporters to remain calm, avoid violence, and respond democratically during the ADC polls scheduled for April 12 and 17. The announcement has added a new twist to pre-election alliance calculations, particularly amid widespread speculation of a possible tie-up between the BJP and Tipra Motha.

Sources within the BJP indicated internal dissatisfaction over the handling of alliance talks, alleging that certain elements within the party may have complicated negotiations for factional gains, indirectly putting Chief Minister Manik Saha in a difficult position.

According to sources, negotiations between Tipra Motha and the BJP broke down over seat-sharing arrangements. While the BJP reportedly proposed a 50:50 formula, it was unwilling to offer more than 14 seats, a proposal that Tipra Motha found unacceptable.

Following the deadlock, Pradyot formally announced that his party would contest the ADC elections independently. With only two days left for filing nominations, political activities have intensified across the State.