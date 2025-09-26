NMC clears proposal for 50 new MBBS seats at Agartala Govt Medical College

Agartala, Sept 26: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday announced that the National Medical Council (NMC) has almost sanctioned a proposal to introduce 50 additional MBBS seats at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

Speaking at an official event, the Chief Minister stated, “We have approached the NMC for the introduction of 50 more MBBS seats in AGMC, and the proposal has been almost sanctioned.”

The AGMC currently offers 150 MBBS seats and 115 postgraduate seats across various disciplines. A senior health department official confirmed that the NMC has advised the state government to develop some infrastructure before the new seats can be introduced. Admissions are likely to commence from the next academic session.

At present, Tripura has a total of 400 MBBS and 63 BDS seats, and the state also hosts a nursing college and a regional pharmacy college, both functional and contributing to medical education in the region.

Highlighting the state's focus on healthcare development, the Chief Minister said, “We are working to fill all existing vacancies of doctors as quickly as possible.”

In a major move, appointment letters were distributed to 214 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), who will be posted across government hospitals in the state. Dr Saha emphasised that this step is aimed at achieving a doctor-patient ratio in line with NMC norms.

The Chief Minister also shared updates on the state's medical advancements, revealing that four kidney transplants have already been successfully conducted at GBP Hospital, Agartala. He added that the government is working to establish full-fledged human organ transplant facilities at both GBP Hospital and AGMC.

Tripura’s Health Secretary Kiran Gitte and National Health Mission (NHM) Director Saju Vaheed were also present at the GDMO appointment distribution ceremony.

