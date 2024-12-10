NIT Manipur witnesses a 10-15% decline in campus recruitment

Imphal, Dec 10: Campus recruitment at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur has witnessed a 10-15% decline this year, with officials attributing the drop to the ongoing unrest in the state.

Dr. Johnson Singh, the institution's Training and Placement Officer, stated that the uncertainty caused by the situation in Manipur has led to reluctance among companies to visit the state for on-campus recruitment.

While Dr. Johnson did not specify which companies had withdrawn or reduced their participation, he acknowledged that companies may have their own policies that reflect the current state of affairs or a lack of confidence in travelling to Manipur.

He also pointed out that some media reports suggesting a 40% decline in recruitment numbers were inaccurate. "That is a wrong perception," he said, highlighting that the actual decline is between 10-15%.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Johnson highlighted that NIT Manipur has been conducting online campus recruitment for the past two to three years, which has provided an alternative to in-person interviews.

He expressed hope that with the state's situation gradually improving, offline recruitment will resume by the end of the next semester.

K. Tomba Singh, the Registrar of NIT Manipur, reiterated the difficulties caused by the ongoing chaos, stating that frequent lockdowns and curfews have created a "fear psychosis" among recruiters.

"The difference between offline and online recruitment is stark," he said, acknowledging that the state's unrest has had a significant impact on the recruitment process.

Nevertheless, Singh noted that NIT Manipur stands apart from other institutions in the region. Despite the challenges, both parents and students remain hopeful about securing good jobs after graduation.

"Despite the career prospects being at stake due to the recent turmoil, there is still strong optimism among students and their families," he added.

Singh also appealed to the public and media to work towards improving the image of Manipur. He highlighted that the frequent disruptions in the state were damaging its reputation, urging people to focus on portraying a more positive image.

"Frequent lockdowns and curfews are destroying the state’s image. People should try to create a good image of the state," he concluded.