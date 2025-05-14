Nine Nagaland district chambers to begin indefinite business shutdown from May 19

Dimapur, May 14: Nine District Chambers of Commerce and Industries (DC-CIs) in Nagaland have decided to go for an indefinite voluntary business shutdown in nine districts from May 19, accusing the State Government of failing to fulfil their demand to nominate one of its representatives to each urban local body (ULB) in these districts.

Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) president Dr Khekugha Muru made the announcement during the handing and taking over programme of the new team of the CNCCI for the tenure 2025-2030 in the presence of office-bearers of the DCCIS from Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Kohima here on Tuesday.

The nine DCCIs will go for the business shutdown in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri. The CNCCI is the parent body of the 11 DCCIs in the State.

Muru said the CNCCI, on behalf of the DCCIs in the State, had submitted sever-al representations to the Government regarding their demand for nomination of one representative to the municipal and town councils across the State. He said the State Government had not responded to the demand in toto.

Expressing gratitude to the State Government for nominating DCCI members to Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, he ex-pressed surprise that it did not nominate DCCI members to the ULBs in the remaining nine districts.

He said the nine aggrieved DCCIs, which had already is-sued a press release informing of the decision to go for the shutdown, were firm on the nomination of their members to the ULBs.