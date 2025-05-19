Nine Nagaland business bodies launch indefinite shutdown over urban local body seats

Kohima, May 19: Nine District Chambers of Commerce and Industries (DCCIs) in Nagaland will proceed with an indefinite voluntary business shutdown across their districts from Monday, despite the State government’s appeal on May 17 to the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI), the parent body of the State’s 11 DCCIs, to cancel the protest to maintain a conducive atmosphere.

The affected districts are Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri.

CNCCI president Khekugha Muru announced the decision at a press conference in Dimapur on Sunday, stating that the nine DCCIs unanimously agreed to the shutdown to press for their demand to nominate representatives to urban local bodies in their districts.

Muru emphasised that the demand serves the interests of consumers and the business community and is not directed against the government. He noted that while the government nominated one DCCI member each to the Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, it has not done so for the nine districts.

On May 16, CNCCI representatives met with Power and Parliamentary Affairs Minister KG Kenye, the government spokesperson, in Kohima to discuss the issue, following the CNCCI’s May 13 announcement of the shutdown. Muru also referenced a letter from Kenye dated May 17, urging the CNCCI to call off the protest.

In the letter, Kenye stated that he had informed Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about the CNCCI’s memorandums submitted on various occasions regarding the demand. The letter noted that the CNCCI’s submission was well received and would be considered for further deliberation by the State Cabinet soon. “Until an alternative arrangement is reached, I request you to accept the current system of ‘special invitees’ as notified by the State government,” Kenye wrote.

Muru said the CNCCI discussed Kenye’s letter with the nine DCCIs, who appreciated the minister’s efforts to find an amicable solution but insisted on continuing the shutdown until the government provides a clear timeframe for meeting their demand.