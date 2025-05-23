NIMAS team from Arunachal summits Kangchenjunga, completes ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission

Itanagar, May 23: A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, summited Mt Kangchenjunga (8,586 metres), the third highest mountain in the world and the highest in India, on May 18, stated an official release.

The expedition, led by seasoned mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, marked the triumphant culmination of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, a patriotic mission to hoist the Indian National Flag atop the highest peak in each of India’s 28 States.

Conceptualised to celebrate the spirit of unity and national pride through adventure, the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission has reached its pinnacle with the ascent of Kangchenjunga, the highest point in Sikkim and the symbolic crown of the campaign.

Remarkably, the NIMAS team is the only Indian expedition to achieve a 100 per cent summit success rate on Mt Kangchenjunga this season – a rare feat given the mountain’s extreme conditions and challenging terrain. Every climber who attempted the summit succeeded, reflecting the team’s meticulous preparation, exceptional endurance, and indomitable spirit.

“This was not just an expedition – it was a tribute to every corner of India,” said Col Jamwal. “From the dense forests of the North East to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga now flies atop the highest point of every Indian State. I am immensely proud of the team and honoured to lead a mission that embodies the unity and diversity of our great nation.”

The success of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission through the Kangchenjunga ascent underscores NIMAS’s growing legacy in adventure leadership and national service. As the Tiranga waved proudly from the summit, it carried with it not just the dreams of climbers, but the spirit of the entire nation, the release added.





