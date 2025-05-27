NIA uncovers arms trail from Mizoram fuelling Manipur unrest, chargesheets trio

New Delhi, May 27: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted three individuals from Mizoram in connection with a cross-border illegal arms trafficking racket that allegedly supplied weapons to insurgent groups in the Northeast.

The accused — Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert — have been named in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in New Delhi on Monday.

According to the agency, the three played key roles in procuring, manufacturing, and distributing arms and ammunition used in terrorist activities in the Northeast, particularly in Manipur and Mizoram.

Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer who ran M/s Israel Arms and Ammunition in Serchhip, Mizoram, is alleged to have misused his dealership by conspiring with co-accused Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma to illegally supply weapons across borders.

These weapons were allegedly used by insurgent groups involved in ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga were reportedly active members of the illegal network, helping in the procurement and delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives.

Lalrinchhunga, in particular, is also accused of involvement in the illicit manufacture and repair of firearms.

The case was originally registered by the NIA in December 2023, based on intelligence inputs indicating the involvement of Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma in supplying arms across the Northeast and even to parts of North India, including Delhi.

Following raids at their residences, the duo was arrested on December 6, 2024, and a cache of arms and explosives was recovered.

The latest charge-sheeted trio have been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA claims that the accused were also involved in raising funds with full knowledge that the proceeds would be used to procure arms for terror activities, thereby endangering national security and public order.

PTI