NIA to investigate Bishnupur twin IED blasts, police step up security

Imphal, Jan 6: The case related to two successive improvised explosive device (IED) explosions in Bishnupur district has been forwarded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation, amid heightened security and mounting tension in the area.

“The case has been forwarded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation,” The Manipur Police on Tuesday said in a statement, adding that investigation and operational efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the explosions.

Senior police officers, including officials of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, visited the blast sites to assess the situation.

Police said combing and search operations are being carried out in adjoining areas and security has been strengthened at sensitive locations to prevent further incidents.

“The situation is under close watch to ensure there is no deterioration of law and order,” police said.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Monday morning when an IED exploded inside an unoccupied house.

This was followed by a second IED blast at the nearby Saiton Nganukon area, in which two civilians sustained injuries. The injured were taken to hospital and are reported to be stable.

The twin blasts triggered fresh unrest in Bishnupur, with local residents staging protests and expressing anger over alleged security lapses in the area.

Tension escalated following the explosions, with reports of clashes and heightened deployment of security forces to control the situation.

The first blast occurred in a house that had remained abandoned after previous violence in the state, underscoring continuing security concerns in the district.