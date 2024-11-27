NIA re-registers 3 cases of violence in Manipur, begins on-site probe

Imphal, Nov 27: In response to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated thorough investigations into three major cases connected to the recent wave of violence in Manipur.

The agency re-registered three cases on November 13, focusing on brutal incidents that have marked the ongoing unrest in the strife-torn state.

The NIA teams reportedly visited the crime sites across several districts on November 22 and 23, with the process of transferring case documents from local police to the agency nearing completion.

The NIA's involvement follows a decision by the MHA to take over the investigations from local authorities due to the increasing severity of the violence and the need to uncover a larger conspiracy behind the attacks.

First case: Attack on Borobekra Village

The first case (FIR No. 29(11) registered at Borobekra Police Station, pertains to a violent assault on the Borobekra village, where several houses were set ablaze, and two civilians were killed. The incident, which occurred on November 11, escalated when armed militants attacked Borobekra Police Station and surrounding areas, including Jakuradhor Karong. The case has been re-registered by NIA as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, 1959.

Second case: Attack on CRPF post & police stations

The second case involves an attack on a CRPF post and police stations in Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra on the same day, November 11. Armed militants targeted the security forces in an ambush, resulting in a CRPF constable being shot and later evacuated for medical treatment. In a fierce gunbattle, the security forces killed 11 militants. The NIA has re-registered this case as RC-14/2024/NIA/IMP under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, 1959.

Third case: Brutal murder of a woman in Jiribam

The third case involves the horrific murder of 31-year-old Zosangkim, a mother of three, who was raped and burned alive by armed militants on November 7 at her home in Jairolpokpi, Jiribam. Originally registered as FIR No. 80(11) at Jiribam Police Station, the NIA has now re-registered the case as RC-13/2024/NIA/IMP under sections of the BNS, Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

Meanwhile, in light of the escalating unrest, the Manipur government announced on November 26 that all schools, colleges, and the state university will remain closed until further notice.

The closure, effective from November 27, aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing conflict. The directive was issued by L. Nandakumar Singh, the Director of Education (Schools), who instructed Zonal Education Officers to inform all educational institutions within their jurisdiction of the order.