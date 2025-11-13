NIA raids multiple locations in Tripura’s Unakoti in probe into fake document racket

Agartala, Nov 13: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted extensive raids across multiple locations in Unakoti district in connection with a case involving creation and circulation of fake documents.

According to police sources, the early morning operation targeted two individuals namely, Paritosh Shil, a resident of Bhagyapur under the Kailasahar Police Station, and Ranu Pal, a resident of Nidevi under the Kumarghat Police Station. Both are suspected to be involved in forging official documents and using them for unlawful purposes.

Investigators have reportedly uncovered evidence of suspicious financial transactions linked to their bank accounts. The NIA also suspects that the two may have connections with individuals across the border in Bangladesh, raising concerns about a potential cross-border network engaged in forgery and illicit financial activities.

During a search at Pal's residence, NIA officials seized three mobile phones for forensic examination. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Confirming the development, SP (Police Control) Rajdeep Deb said that the NIA's Ahmedabad branch had earlier informed the Tripura Police about the operation. "The NIA team carried out raids in Unakoti district today, but we have no further details," Deb added.

Sources within the intelligence wing of the State police said the raids were part of a broader nationwide operation by the NIA aimed at dismantling inter-State and cross-border fake document rackets.

Meanwhile, Shil told reporters that NIA officials arrived at his residence in the early hours and conducted a search.

"They searched my house, checked several documents, and seized my mobile phone and a bank passbook. They asked me to meet them at their Ahmedabad office on November 20," Shil said.

"The NIA officials showed me a photograph of an unknown person and asked whether I am familiar with him. I have replied in the negative," he added.

Tripura Police officers said that full cooperation is being extended to the Central probe agency.