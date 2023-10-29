NIA objects bail to Manipur violence conspiracy accused M Anand Singh

Guwahati, Oct 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail request of Moirangthem Anand Singh, who stands accused in connection with a cross-border conspiracy concerning the Manipur violence.

The NIA said that Singh had connections with outlawed organisations, was apprehended in possession of advanced arms and ammunition, and had links with leaders of terror groups situated in Myanmar.

Following his arrest, Singh was transported to New Delhi and is currently in judicial custody.

During proceedings at the Patiala House Courts, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta was notified by the NIA that Singh played a role in a transnational conspiracy orchestrated by the terror outfits operating in the northeastern states of India.

The conspiracy's ultimate goal was to exploit the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur to wage war against the Indian government and orchestrate acts of terrorism, thereby aggravating the already precarious situation in Manipur.

The NIA argued that releasing the accused on bail would pose a significant risk to the ongoing investigation and, given his past involvement, there was a substantial likelihood of him participating in similar activities that could further deteriorate the prevailing security situation in the state.

The court has scheduled a hearing for arguments on the bail application on November 8.