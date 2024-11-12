NIA conducts raids in Tripura’s Sonamura, probes terror, human trafficking links

Agartala, Nov. 12: A six to seven-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across multiple locations in Sonamura, a bordering village in Tripura, during the early hours of Tuesday.

The team, which had been stationed in the subdivision for the past three days, was seen moving around in plain clothes, accompanied by local police and other security officials.

“The NIA has arrived here to investigate a case pertaining to a sensitive matter. There are allegations of terror links and human trafficking nexus against a person who hails from NC Nagar area of Sonamura. The prime accused in the case is stated to be living in a Gulf country,” a source, privy to the development, told The Assam Tribune.

The investigation reportedly began after the agency traced evidence to a mobile phone number previously linked to the prime accused. However, the original owner of the number is said to have fled Tripura and is currently residing abroad.

“Incidentally, the phone number was registered under the name of Kawchar Ahmed, whose house was also raided by the police,” the source added.

While Ahmed managed to evade the NIA’s efforts, a notice was issued in his name, as well as for the prime accused.

Sources revealed that the NIA’s investigation is connected to a larger human trafficking operation, with a well-organised group allegedly aiding Bangladeshi nationals to illegally cross the border, bypassing the barbed wire fencing.

Once in India, these immigrants are said to obtain fraudulent documents, which they then use to apply for work visas abroad.

This comes a year after the NIA arrested 23 individuals from various locations in Tripura for their involvement in similar illegal activities.

As investigations continue, the NIA is focusing on disrupting these transnational crime networks that exploit the porous borders for illegal immigration and other unlawful activities.