NIA arrests key accused in connection with Manipur violence case

Imphal, Jun 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in connection with a transnational conspiracy case by insurgents and terrorist gangs to exacerbate the Manipur violence and spread terror in the north-eastern states.

The NIA team arrested the accused from Imphal Airport on Thursday, and the accused has been identified as Thongminthang Haokip alias Thangboi Haokip alias Roger (KNF-MC), and he has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case that was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19 last year.

In a ppress release issued by the NIA, it has been stated, “The conspiracy had been hatched by Kuki and Zomi insurgents backed by terrorist organisations based in the north-eastern states and in neighbouring Myanmar with the aim to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the region and wage war against the government of India through violent attacks, as per NIA investigations.”

“The accused was found to have been involved in attacks on security forces at various places during the ongoing insurgency and violence. He was in touch with the insurgent group, Kuki National Front (KNF)-B of Myanmar, for logistics support to aggravate the volatile situation in the state of Manipur and create terror in the minds of the people,” NIA further stated.



“NIA investigations have revealed the accused had met the leaders of PDF/KNF-B (Myanmar) for supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for use in the current phase of violence in Manipur. He has admitted to have participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the state. He has also admitted being member of Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC) and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV).”



“Further investigations are continuing to identify and track others involved in the conspiracy and scuttle the terrorist outfits' plans to destroy the peace and stability of the north-eastern region,” the press release mentioned.