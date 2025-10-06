NHPC holds consultative meet with local groups on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Itanagar, Oct 6: A consultative meeting on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was held on Saturday between the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and representatives of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) at the NHPC Office Complex in Pasighat, East Siang district.

The meeting was attended by ABK president Tanon Tatak and executive members, SIFF president Amok Padung and secretary Likeng Libang, along with members from Siang and Upper Siang districts. State Nodal Officer (SUMP) Atek Miyu and Assistant Commissioner, Riga, Philip Jerang were also present.

NHPC General Manager (Civil) and Head of Project, Siang Lower Project, Amar Nath Jha, briefed the participants on the strategic, developmental, and water security significance of the SUMP.

Declared a national project by the Government of India, the SUMP aims to ensure flood moderation, clean hydropower generation, and regional development through infrastructure improvement, employment creation, and welfare initiatives.

Jha said the project would help regulate river flow, reduce flood risks, and build long-term ecological and social resilience in the Siang region.

“The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is not just about generating power; it’s about securing the future of the Siang Valley,” Jha said, adding, “Through open dialogue and collaboration with local communities, we aim to strengthen regional development while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.”

During the interaction, ABK president Tatak and other members raised several queries regarding the project, which were addressed by the NHPC team.

Tatak proposed a consultative meeting with Project Affected Families (PAFs), followed by a joint session with the State government and NHPC.

Participants were urged to support the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) and to help spread awareness at the grassroots about the project’s objectives. NHPC assured that the detailed project report (DPR) and related studies - such as the environmental impact assessment (EIA), social impact assessment (SIA), environmental management plan (EMP), and resettlement & rehabilitation (R&R) plan - would involve stakeholder consultations at every stage.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, marked by transparency and mutual respect, with NHPC reaffirming its commitment to ensure that the SUMP delivers sustainable and inclusive benefits while maintaining strict environmental and social safeguards.