NHPC begins wet commissioning of Unit-3 at Subansiri Lower project

Itanagar, Dec 29: The NHPC Limited has achieved a significant milestone in the commissioning journey of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) with the commencement of wet commissioning of Unit–3 (250 MW) on Saturday.

The milestone was marked by the successful mechanical run of the generating unit, signifying the formal beginning of commissioning activities for the third unit of the country’s largest hydropower project.

“Ushering in a moment of pride and renewed momentum for NHPC, wet commissioning of Unit–3 (250 MW) of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project commenced on December 27 with the successful mechanical run of the machine, marking the beginning of commissioning of the third unit of the nation’s largest hydropower project,” the hydropower giant said in a statement.

The development ushers in a moment of pride and renewed momentum for NHPC, reinforcing its leadership role in the hydropower sector and its commitment to strengthening India’s clean and renewable energy capacity.

With Unit–3 entering the synchronization phase with the national grid, the project moves a decisive step closer to full-scale power generation.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC Limited, Bhupender Gupta, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Arunachal Pradesh government and Assam.

The CMD lauded the leadership of Executive Director and Head of Project, Rajendra Prasad, and the entire Subansiri team for steering the project through complex technical and logistical challenges. He encouraged the team to maintain the same level of dedication and focus to ensure the timely and safe commissioning of the remaining units.

With the successful commissioning of Unit–3, phased commissioning of the remaining five units, each of 250 MW capacity, will follow in a planned manner.

Upon completion, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (8×250 MW) will stand as India’s largest hydroelectric power project, playing a crucial role in enhancing grid stability, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the growing energy demands of the nation.