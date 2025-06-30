NHPC awaits final dam safety clearance to commission 250 MW at Subansiri dam

New Delhi, June 30: State-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Monday announced that the company is awaiting for a clearance from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to begin commissioning three units of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, each with a capacity of 250 MW.

The Subansiri Lower project, being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power, has a total capacity of 2,000 MW.

Earlier on May 26, NHPC had indicated plans to initiate commissioning of the first three units by June. The remaining five units—also of 250 MW each—are scheduled to be completed in a phased manner by May 2026.

"In continuation to our earlier letters... it is to inform that clearance from NDSA is awaited for commercial operation of 3 units (250 MW each) of Subansiri Lower HE Project. Further, development in this regard will be informed in due course," NHPC said in a filing.

Subansiri Lower HE Project is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on the Subansiri.

It is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The nearest railhead is Nagaon, and the nearest airport is Lilabari/Dibrugarh.

The estimated annual energy generation from the project in a 90 per cent reliable year is 7,421.59 MU.





-PTI