NHPC advances Dibang multipurpose project with Diversion Tunnel-3 daylighting

Itanagar, Feb 19: In a significant construction milestone, the NHPC Limited accomplished the daylighting of Diversion Tunnel-3 (DT-3) of the 2880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project on Tuesday.

The successful daylighting of DT-3 marks a major step forward in the execution of the Dibang Multipurpose Project, one of India’s largest hydropower initiatives being developed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The final blast marking the breakthrough was symbolically initiated by NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh by pressing the control button in the presence of Executive Director and Head of Project Narender Kumar, Executive Director (PMSG) Umesh Kumar Nand, along with other officials from the NHPC and L&T.

Congratulating the engineers, workers, and all stakeholders, the Director (Projects) commended their dedication and coordinated efforts in achieving the crucial milestone.

He expressed the confidence that the NHPC and its associate contractors would continue to work in close coordination to accomplish the remaining construction targets and ensure timely completion of the project.