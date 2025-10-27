NGT raps Mizoram over waste management lapses, seeks fresh report before Nov 5

Aizawl, Oct 27: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday, directed the Mizoram government to submit a fresh comprehensive report on solid and liquid waste management after irregularities were found in the initial report.

The revised Action Taken Report (ATR) with timelines of implementation, fund allocation and executing agencies should be filed through an affidavit via e-filing at least one week before the next hearing on November 5, the tribunal said.

The Principal bench of the NGT, chaired by its Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, held a hearing on October 13 regarding compliance by the Mizoram government with the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other environmental issues.

The matter pertains to original application monitoring solid and liquid waste management across states, in line with two Supreme Court orders of 2014 and 2017.

The bench examined the status report submitted by the Mizoram government and found ineffectiveness in planning and execution strategies as well as gaps and deficiencies in bridging the gaps in solid and liquid waste management in spite of regular periodic monitoring by the tribunal.

The status report was also not filed as an affidavit of the state Chief Secretary nor certified by any senior state secretary, raising concerns about the accuracy of data, it said.

Based on the report, the tribunal observed that the total estimated solid waste generation in Mizoram is 398.15 tonnes per day (TPD), of which only 330.5 TPD is being processed and 67.65 TPD remains unprocessed, contributing to legacy waste.

It said that no clear information is provided on door-to-door segregated waste collection and transportation by 28 urban local bodies (ULBs).

The report also did not disclose the status of composting plants and RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) baling centres and lacked time - bound targets for addressing gaps in waste processing, it said.

As far as liquid waste management is concerned, Mizoram generates 51.81 MLD - 31.37 million litres per day (MLD) from urban areas, 20.44 MLD from rural areas - and 10 MLD treatment capacity exists in Aizawl leaving an urban gap of 21.37 MLD, the NGT said.

Out of the 11 districts in the state, plans in 10 districts are yet to be finalised and the proposed 27 MLD sewage treatment capacity has no timelines for implementation, it said.

The tribunal directed the Mizoram government to submit fresh comprehensive reports comprising solid waste generation, collection, transportation, processing, legacy waste, gap analysis, timelines, and fund allocation.

It directed that funds must be allocated to each local body and the executing agency must finalise work plans, which should be disclosed in the next report.

The tribunal further directed the Mizoram government to submit a comprehensive report on sewage management, including generation, conveyance, treatment, gap analysis, timelines, and utilisation of treated water.

