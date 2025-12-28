NGT halts Manipur ‘Tiger Road’ project over environmental violations

Imphal, Dec 28: The National Green Tribunal’s Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata has ordered an immediate halt to all construction activities linked to the “Tiger Road” or Ring Road project, citing serious environmental concerns and alleged violations of statutory safeguards.

The order follows a petition filed on August 20 by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), with its spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba as the petitioner.

Passing the order on December 23, the bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Ishwar Singh, Expert Member, invoked the Precautionary Principle under Section 20 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, and restrained any further construction until the next hearing scheduled for February 2, 2026.

The Tribunal noted that despite being given multiple opportunities, the Chief Secretary had failed to submit the required preliminary report.

A copy of the order has been directed to be served on the Chief Secretary of Manipur through email and speed post directing him to issue strict instructions to all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the six concerned districts to ensure full compliance with the order and prevent any continuation of construction work.

In his petition, Athouba alleged that the Tiger Road, running through forest and hill areas in districts including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Noney and Ukhrul, was being constructed without mandatory environmental clearance, forest clearance or no-objection certificates.

COCOMI claimed that information obtained from the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, the Forest Department and the Rural Engineering Department confirmed that no statutory approvals had been granted for the project.

Satellite imagery placed before the Tribunal was also cited as corroborating unauthorised construction in ecologically sensitive zones.

Athouba further described the road as an illicit route allegedly being misused for illegal activities, posing serious environmental and security risks to Manipur’s fragile hill ecology.

Welcoming the Tribunal’s intervention, COCOMI termed the order a “victory”, saying it vindicated long-standing concerns over unchecked and unlawful construction in forest areas of the state amid the ongoing crisis.