NGT fines Meghalaya Rs 10,000 for failing to respond on forest encroachment case

Meghalaya, Nov 4: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the State of Meghalaya for not filing a reply it sought on the issue of encroachments on forest land.

The green body had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a January 2024 PTI report regarding a total 7,506 sq km of recorded forest area five times the geographical area of Delhi - being under encroachment in the country, according to government data.

It had then sought replies from all states and Union territories.

In an order dated October 31, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said that despite a notice being served to the State of Meghalaya seeking its reply, the State authorities failed to respond.

"We impose a cost of Rs 10,000 upon the State of Meghalaya for not complying with the orders of the tribunal, not appearing before the tribunal and not filing the reply," it said.

The tribunal directed the cost to be deposited within one week and also granted three weeks to the State to file its reply on the matter.

The tribunal posted the matter for further proceedings on February 2, 2026.

