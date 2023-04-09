Ngopa village in Mizoram receives the National Panchayat Award

Guwahati, April 9: For the first time in Mizoram a village known as Ngopa village received The National Panchayat Award making history as the first community in the state to do so.

As per the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj's announcement of the award Ngopa bagged the second position after Mullusoge from Karnataka in the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikar Puraskar (NDSPSVP) category.

The reduction of poverty, bettering livelihoods, maintaining cleanliness, promoting green initiatives, and excellent governance are just a few of the nine categories for which Ngopa received recognition for great performance.





Have you ever been to Ngopa? Take a view of Ngopa village




