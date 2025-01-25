NGO alliance flags illegal coal transport in West Garo Hills, seeks Justice Katakey’s help

Tura, Jan 25: An alliance of pressure groups in West Garo Hills’ Selsella has brought to light concerns about rampant illegal coal mining and transportation in the region.

Operating under the banner of the All Selsella NGOs’ Alliance, the coalition has submitted a formal complaint to Justice (retired) BP Katakey, who heads the one-man commission on coal transportation, urging immediate intervention and investigation into the alleged illegal activities.

According to the alliance, illegal coal mining is prevalent in Balal Adugre and Goeragre, with the extracted coal being covertly transported during nighttime via the Selsella-Garobadha road.

“These unlawful activities have not only violated environmental regulations but have also caused irreparable damage to the local ecosystem, infrastructure, and the well-being of residents,” the alliance stated in its letter.

The coalition comprises several organisations, including the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Garo Students’ Movement Committee (GSMC), Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), All Selsella Women’s Association (ASWA), Achik Holistic and Integrated College Killers (ACHIK), and others.

In the letter, they also highlighted multiple concerns, including ecological degradation, damage to infrastructure, and risks to the safety of local residents.

They urged Justice Katakey to deploy police personnel along the Selsella-Garobadha road to prevent further illegal coal transportation.

The NGOs have called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and demanded strict enforcement of laws to curb these activities. They stressed the urgency of safeguarding the environment and protecting the rights of the local population.

In the second week of January, the committee received several petitions alleging ongoing rat-hole mining in the South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

Justice BP Katakey, who has been closely monitoring coal-related activities in Meghalaya, has reportedly instructed the relevant departments to investigate these claims and submit their findings.

The committee is also considering conducting on-site inspections of the affected areas and these inspections may involve independent individuals as well.