NFR's ticketless travel penalties yield Rs 48.11 Cr

Guwahati, Jan 17: In a major drive against ticketless travel, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) detected 570,141 cases of irregular travel between April and December 2024. The crackdown resulted in a significant revenue boost of approximately Rs 48.11 crore, generated through fare realisation and penalties imposed on unauthorised travellers.

The press release by the NFR stated that, with the help of railway magistrates, the NFR conducted eight surprise ticket-checking drives against unauthorised passengers, resulting in the prosecution of 448 people, of which 380 were deemed to have violated the Railways Act.

Reportedly, the individuals were fined accordingly, with the total amount collected during these drives amounting to approximately Rs 2.13 lakh. Fares, penalty fees, and government taxes were all included in the fines.

Passengers travelling without valid tickets or beyond their authorised journey distance are liable to additional charges and fares. If they fail or refuse to pay these charges when demanded, they may face legal action under the relevant provisions of the Railways Act, 1989.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) urged the public to always travel with valid tickets and carry a proper identity card to avoid any inconvenience.

Passengers can now conveniently purchase unreserved tickets for journeys across the country using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.