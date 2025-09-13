NFR targets early completion of Dimapur-Kohima railway line by 2028

Dimapur, Sept 13: The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has said that though the targeted completion of the Dimapur-Kohima railway line is December 2029, efforts are being made to meet the revised deadline of December 2028.

In a PowerPoint presentation, an NFR team outlined the progress and challenges of the project, explaining that the railway line is being constructed in three phases. The presentation was made before a team of Kohima district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem, which conducted an inspection of the ongoing works of the new broad gauge railway line at Mengujuma village in Kohima district on Thursday.

The inspection team visited key project sites, including tunnel construction locations and the proposed railway station at Mengujuma.

A major focus of the presentation was tunnel number 10 under the Kohima alignment, which is the second longest tunnel in the project at 5.5 km, following tunnel number 7 in Chumoukedima district.

The NFR highlighted the geological challenges affecting tunnel number 10, noting that the region is highly active geologically. As a result, extensive safety measures are being implemented, and multiple contingency plans have been prepared to address the continuous land movement in the area.

The presentation also covered the typical cross-sections of the main tunnel and escape tunnel. Photographs depicting various stages of tunnelling activities shared to provide a comprehensive overview of the work process.

It was pointed out that no casualties have occurred due to stringent safety protocols being followed at every step.

During the visit to the proposed railway station site, DC Buchem asked the line departments to closely coordinate with the construction company to ensure steady progress of the construction of approach roads to the Mengujuma Railway Station.