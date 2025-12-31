NFR scraps proposed timetable change for Guwahati–Sairang express

Aizawl, Dec 31: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday scrapped its proposed revision of the Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express timetable, confirming that the train would continue to operate on its existing night schedule.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the time change, which was to take effect from January 1, has been withdrawn. As per the current arrangement, trains 15609 and 15610 depart from both Guwahati and Sairang at 7 pm and reach their respective destinations at 8.30 am.

Under the now cancelled proposal, the Sairang service was to leave at 6 am and arrive in Guwahati at 7.30 pm, with a corresponding early morning departure from Guwahati to Sairang.

The decision to retain the existing schedule has been welcomed in Mizoram, where commuters had raised concern over the impact of daytime travel. Thuamliana, a frequent traveller from Aizawl, said that the night journey allows passengers to use daytime hours in Guwahati and return the same evening. “A change would have meant losing a full day just in travel,” he said.

The proposed rescheduling had triggered strong opposition on the social media, with many users criticising the move and questioning its rationale. Some reactions also linked the proposal to Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 24.

An official release issued that day had said that the Chief Minister sought an adjustment so that trains from Sairang could reach Guwahati by around 4.30 am to enhance passenger convenience, a request to which the Railway Minister had agreed. The plan, however, has now been set aside.