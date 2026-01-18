NFR records 8.7% growth in freight unloading in December 2025

Guwahati, Jan 18: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a significant increase in unloading activity during the month of December 2025.

“During the month, 1,287 freight carrying rakes were unloaded across the zone, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent compared to 1,184 rakes unloaded in December 2024. Throughout the month, NFR ensured the smooth and uninterrupted transportation of a wide range of essential and non-essential commodities, including FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizers, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, tankers, and other goods,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

“These consignments were handled at various goods sheds spread across the railway’s jurisdiction, ensuring timely supply and operational reliability. A major share of the freight movement during the period was dedicated to meeting the requirements of the Northeastern states,” he further added.

Assam accounted for the unloading of 689 rakes, of which 351 rakes carried essential commodities.

During the same period, 106 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 23 in Nagaland, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, 23 in Manipur, three in Meghalaya, and 22 in Mizoram. Additionally, within the jurisdiction of NFR, West Bengal recorded the unloading of 225 rakes, while Bihar accounted for 187 rakes.

“The continuous movement of essential commodities remains vital for meeting the daily requirements of the people, while the transportation of industrial and other goods plays a key role in supporting and strengthening economic activities across the region. Close monitoring at all operational levels, coupled with coordinated efforts by field units, has helped reduce turnaround time and enhance overall unloading efficiency,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, during the month of December, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR apprehended 17 persons involved in theft cases and recovered 17 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh, which were handed over to the concerned Government Railway Police (GRP) units.

“RPF personnel also saved the life of a lady passenger who slipped while boarding Train No. 13125 at the Guwahati railway station, preventing a potentially serious mishap.

Humanitarian service remained an important focus of RPF operations, with 36 minor boys and girls and three women rescued during December 2025 and safely handed over to Childline, concerned NGOs, and GRP for further care and rehabilitation,” Sharma said.

RPF personnel of NFR also provided timely assistance to two pregnant women during childbirth at railway stations.

Besides, five persons were arrested for stone pelting on running trains, while Swachhata drives led to the prosecution of 1,722 offenders for littering with fines of about Rs 2.29 lakh collected from them.

Overall, 2,669 cases were registered under the Railways Act, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of 2,632 offenders and realization of fines worth approximately Rs. 3.36 lakh, said Sharma.

He said RPF arrested five touts in December and seized 13 railway tickets from them.

“A major crackdown on narcotics led to the detection of 32 cases, with recovery of ganja, heroin, brown sugar, and cough syrup valued at about Rs 3.16 crore and the arrest of 13 persons.

Separately, 39 cases of illicit liquor smuggling were detected, resulting in the seizure of 2,960 bottles worth around Rs 2.98 lakh. RPF also assisted the Commercial Department in apprehending 325 ticketless travellers and realizing fines of Rs 4.85 lakh, prosecuted 293 persons for smoking violations, and recovered 118 left behind luggage items worth approximately Rs 26.80 lakh, which were safely returned to passengers.

RPF also extended assistance to the Engineering Department in removing 115 encroachments at various locations,” said the NFR CPRO.