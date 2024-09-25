NFR nets over ₹34 Cr from ticketless travellers in six months

Guwahati, Sept 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recovered a staggering ₹34.06 crore from ticketless passengers between April and September 22.

According to an official statement, the railway authority detected a total of 396,101 cases of passengers travelling without tickets or with irregular tickets during a special campaign aimed at combating fare evasion.

In comparison to the same period last fiscal year, when 394,076 incidents were reported and fines totalled approximately ₹33.78 crore, this year saw an increase of 0.51% in the number of cases and a rise of 0.82% in earnings.

To address this issue, NFR conducted three surprise ticket checking drives from April to August, employing railway magistrates to identify unauthorised travellers.

During these checks, 161 individuals were fined for violating the Railway Act, while an additional 167 were prosecuted by the magistrates. These efforts yielded ₹10.58 crore in fines.

The NFR highlighted the importance of regular ticket checks to ensure a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience for legitimate passengers.

They also warned that travelling beyond the permitted distance or without a valid ticket could incur additional fees and legal repercussions under The Railways Act, 1989.

To mitigate any inconveniences, the NFR has appealed to the public to ensure they travel with appropriate and valid tickets, along with carrying legitimate identity cards.