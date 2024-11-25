NFR introduces rubberised surfaces at level crossings to boost safety

Guwahati, Nov 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started providing 'rubberised surfaces' in level-crossing gates to enhance safety.

"NFR is committed to enhancing safety and operational efficiency for rail and road users across its zone. As part of this commitment, nine LC gates are being provided with rubberised surfacing in the Lumding-Furkating section. This modernisation initiative will extend to the remaining eight LC gates in the section and is scheduled for completion by December this year. The project involves a total cost of Rs 81 lakh, with Rs 9 lakh allocated per LC gate. It represents a significant step toward improving safety for road users and railway operations," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He said that rubberised surfacing offers several advantages as compared to the aged method of fixing paver blocks.

"The installation process is quick and efficient, requiring only a two-hour block for laying panels and a short speed restriction of 30 km per hour for two to three hours post-installation. It also ensures a smoother road surface between the tracks and one meter on both sides, providing better riding comfort for road users. The safety of level crossings is significantly enhanced by the elimination of check rails, which removes risks such as check rail breakage and the need for frequent gap adjustments.

Furthermore, maintenance requirements are reduced as the absence of sand and paver blocks prevents cake ballast formation. This extends the service life of critical track components, such as Elastic Rail Clips (ERCs), GR pads, and liners. Maintenance operations are also simplified as rubberised surfacing allows easy opening of the track during activities such as machine tamping," Sharma said.





By-

Staff Reporter