NFR introduces CDR analysis app to enforce mobile phone ban for loco pilots

Guwahati, Feb 15: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis application to reinforce safety measures in train operations.

"This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind in the Indian Railways, aims to ensure strict compliance with Rail-way Board guidelines regarding the use of mobile phones by Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots during duty hours. As per the Railway Board's safety protocols, mobile phones must remain switched off from sign-on to sign-off for all Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots to prevent distractions and ensure undivided attention to train operations," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

He said that adhering to this mandate has always been critical for preventing accidents and maintaining the highest level of operational safety.

"However, manual verification of compliance through physical inspections and post-duty cross-checking of call records was time-consuming, prone to human error, and lacked real-time efficiency," Sharma added.

The newly developed CDR application eliminates these challenges by automating the analysis of Closed User Group (CUG) call records at an instance.

"It swiftly cross-references call logs with duty sign-on and sign-off times, ensuring that mobile phone usage during active train operations is accurately detected. With this technological advancement, railway officials can now quickly identify any violations, even during train journeys, and take necessary corrective actions.

The application's automated reporting system, which categorizes findings into Deficiency and No-Deficiency Reports, ensures transparency and accountability. In cases where violations are detected, supervisors can initiate appropriate measures to uphold discipline and safety standards," Sharma said.

He added, "By significantly reducing the time required for analysis from 60-90 minutes to just five minutes, the CDR application enhances efficiency while maintaining an uncompromised focus on passenger and crew safety.

This initiative marks a major step forward in leveraging technology for railway safety, reinforcing NFR's commitment to ensuring safe, uninterrupted, and efficient train operations."