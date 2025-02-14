NFR conducts first freight train trial run on Shokhuvi-Molvom railway section

Dimapur, Feb 14: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully conducted the first trial run of a freight train with Multi-Unit (MU) locomotives on the Shokhuvi-Molvom railway section of the Dhansiri-Zubza new line project in Nagaland, marking a major milestone in the state's railway connectivity.

The trial run, carried out on Tuesday, signifies a crucial step towards commissioning the 15.419 km railway stretch, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The freight train reached Molvom railway station at around 6 pm, showcasing the progress of the project, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated in a press release.

The development holds immense significance for the Molvom region, as the upcoming railway station is set to become Nagaland’s third major railway hub after Dimapur and Shokhuvi.

The successful trial run paves the way for enhanced freight and passenger connectivity, boosting economic opportunities and accessibility in the state.

The Dhansiri-Zubza new railway line project aims to improve transportation infrastructure in Nagaland, linking remote areas to key railway networks. Once operational, it is expected to facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers, reducing travel time and supporting regional development.