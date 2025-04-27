NFR conducts first drone-based cleaning operation at Kamakhya Station

Guwahati, Apr 27: With an aim to mordernise railway maintenance practices, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully conducted its first drone-based cleaning operation on a pilot basis at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam, a senior official announced on Sunday.

The demonstration focused on cleaning high-rise and hard-to-reach structures within the station premises, including the roofs and outer areas of train coaches, highlighting the potential of drone technology to enhance cleanliness and hygiene standards.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, said that the cleaning operations covered areas such as the Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, under-floor wheel lathe shed, the exterior dome of the station, and several train coaches.

"The operations showcased the capability of drone technology to efficiently access and maintain elevated structures with precision and ease," Sharma said.









Cleaning operations covered areas such as the Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, under-floor wheel lathe shed, the exterior dome of the station, and several train coaches. (Photo: 'X' Ministry of Railways)





The initiative underscores NFR’s commitment to adopting innovative, technology-driven solutions to improve the efficiency, precision, and hygiene of its cleaning operations.

"Drone-based cleaning not only improves accessibility and precision but also reduces the dependency on manual labour in hazardous or elevated areas. The success of this pilot demonstration opens the door to wider implementation of drone-based cleaning across additional major stations and trains under the NFR network," Sharma said.

This step is part of Indian Railways' broader vision to incorporate cutting-edge and smart maintenance practices that meet international standards.

Sharma emphasised that the Northeast Frontier Railway continues to set an example in sustainable, tech-driven innovations, working towards a cleaner, safer, and more efficient railway environment for both passengers and railway staff.









Drone-based cleaning not only improves accessibility and precision but also reduces the dependency on manual labour in hazardous or elevated areas. (Photo: 'X' Ministry of Railways)

Earlier, NFR undertook an initiative to strengthen surveillance at level crossing (LC) gates by installing high-resolution CCTV cameras.

To eliminate risks associated with train movement at level crossings, CCTV cameras have been installed at 28 LC gates across key divisions.

These include four in Alipurduar Division, 17 in Lumding Division and seven in Tinsukia Division. These enable railway staff to proactively manage gate operations and prevent potential hazards, such as unauthorised access or obstruction by vehicles, an NFR spokesman said.

This initiative is a part of NFR's broader strategy to reduce human error, minimise incidents at crossings and ensure secure, uninterrupted train movements.

Additionally, nine Internet Protocol-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Railway Protection Force (RPF) posts across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. Moreover, six cameras have been installed at IBS (Intermediate Block Signalling) huts in the Hasimara-Kalchini section of Alipurduar Division to strengthen surveillance at remote signalling locations.

As part of its infrastructure modernisation efforts, NFR has implemented an interlocking system at important LC gates across its divisions, ensuring that the gates are fully synchronised with train movements. This system allows barriers to operate in direct coordination with approaching trains, guaranteeing smooth and safe crossings. By integrating this technology, NFR optimises operational safety and provides enhanced protection for both passengers and track users, he said.

In addition, 29 Sliding Boom Barriers have been introduced at LC gates across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia, providing an additional layer of safety. Further, rubberised surfacing is being introduced at 15 LC gates in the Lumding Division to further enhance infrastructure and ensure safer crossings. This upgrade will reduce the risk of vehicle skidding and ensure safer, more efficient crossings for road users, improving the overall road track interface.





With inputs from news agency