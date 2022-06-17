NFR cancels, diverts several trains due to agitation, floods

Guwahati, June 17: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) on Friday cancelled or diverted a number of trains in the wake of violent protests in UP, Bihar and Telangana against the new army recruitment scheme, Agnipath. The army aspirants protesting against the scheme today targeted railways stations and set on fire some trains in Bihar and Telangana.

In an effort to ensure safety of the passengers the railways decided to terminate trains. In a statement issued by Sabyasachi De, CPRO, North East Frontier Railway it has been mentioned, "In view of large scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar), some trains have been cancelled. Moreover, six coaches of train number 15652 Guwahati-Jammu Tawai Lohit Express were put on fire by agitators at about 6-10 am today at Mohiuddinnagar station of Bihar. However, there were no casualties or injury to any passenger on board the train."

Meanwhile, Helpline number manned by railway staff are already functional at different locations.

Helpline Numbers at Guwahati- 0361- 2731621, 2731622, 2731623

As per the notification the trains that have been cancelled due to agitation are:

15909: Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express of 17 June, 2022

12505: Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Express of 17 June, 2022

15483: Alipurduar Jn- Delhi Express of 17 June, 2022

15624: Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express of 17 June, 2022

15623: Bhagat Ki Kothi Express- Kamakhya Express of 21 June, 2022

Moreover, as the flood situation worsened in the State it caused damaged at Km 347/6-8 between Nalbari and Ghograpar station under Rangiya division of NFR, services of several trains have been cancelled and diverted via Kamakhya-Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon route.





Trains that have been diverted due to floods include the following:

12508: Silchar-Trivandrum Express of 17 June, 2022 will originate from Guwahati and run via diverted route.

15658: Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail of 17 June, 2022

15630: Silghat Town-Tambaram Express of 17 June, 2022

13176: Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17 June, 2022





Cancellations due to floods:

05809: New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger of 17 June, 2022

05810: Guwahati- New Bongaigaon Passenger train of 18 june, 2022.





