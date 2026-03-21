New wild kiwi species discovered in Arunachal’s Eastern Himalayas

Itanagar, March 21: In a significant scientific breakthrough, a new species of wild kiwi, Actinidia indica, has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayan region.

The discovery, made after extensive field surveys and taxonomic studies, adds to the global diversity of the Actinidia genus, which includes kiwi fruit species found across the world.

Scientists recorded the species in Lower Subansiri district at an elevation of around 1,725 metres, where it grows along forest edges amid dense sub-tropical vegetation.

Botanists noted that the plant is a perennial climbing shrub, measuring about 2-4 metres in height, with densely hairy young branches, large ovate leaves, and prominent white to creamy flowers. It also produces globose, olive-green fruits with a distinct reticulate lenticel pattern, a key identifying feature.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the efforts of the scientific community, stating that the discovery is a testament to the unexplored natural wealth of the State. He congratulated the team of scientists on their dedication, noting that such findings not only enrich India’s documented flora but also underscore the urgent need for conservation and sustained scientific research in safeguarding the State’s ecological wealth.

The discovery further reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s status as one of the most biodiverse regions in the country, with vast ecological resources still awaiting exploration.





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