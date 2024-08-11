New snake species discovered in Mizoram; scientist names it after state

Mizoram, Aug 11: A remarkable addition to the world of herpetology has been made with the discovery of a new snake species in Mizoram, named Smithophis mizoramensis.

This new species, also known by its Mizo name “Tuithiangrul” (Mizo Brook Snake), marks a significant milestone for the region’s biodiversity.

The discovery was made by Prof. H.T. Lalremsanga and Assistant Professor Dr. M. Vabeiryureilai from the Department of Zoology at Mizoram University, in collaboration with researchers from India and the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

The new snake species adds to the list of reptiles found in the region, further highlighting Mizoram’s rich herpetological diversity.

The newly identified snake was found in riparian habitats, residing near pristine hill streams at elevations above 700 meters.

Prof. Lalremsanga highlighted the importance of this discovery, noting, “Four species of the Smithophis genus have been identified globally, with two previously recorded in Mizoram—Smithophis atemporalis (discovered in 2019) and Smithophis bicolor. The discovery of Smithophis mizoramensis brings the total to five species worldwide.”

The new species has been observed in both lowland and highland areas of Mizoram, particularly near rivers and their surrounding environments.

Researchers have noted that the snake has been kept for research in Mizoram for the past 15 years due to its similarities with other species.

Significant differences in DNA, ranging from 10% to 14%, as well as distinct colour and scale patterns, were crucial in distinguishing it as a new species.

The Smithophis genus, which includes this new addition, is known for its scattered distribution across Northeast and the Indo-Burma region.

This discovery underscores the importance of documenting and studying reptile fauna in the region, highlighting Mizoram's unique contribution to global biodiversity.