New plant species found in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, June 21: A team of researchers from the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre (APRC), Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has discovered a new plant species in the Mandala area of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. The team has described the new herbaceous plant species, named Petrocosmea arunachalense.

Belonging to the family Gesneriaceae, Petrocosmea arunachalense is the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea, found in India. This significant discovery adds to the botanical diversity and underscores the rich flora of Arunachal Pradesh.



The detailed research findings have been published in the latest issue of the Nordic Journal of Botany. The discovery was led by Dr. Krishna Chowlu, Scientist-D, along with researchers Akshath Shenoy and Ajit Ray from APRC, Itanagar.

