New Manipur Govt likely by August, says Manipur Democratic Alliance

Imphal, July 20: Amid ongoing political uncertainty and ethnic unrest in Manipur, the Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA) has voiced optimism that a new popularly elected government will be formed by early August. The alliance also dismissed rumours about an extension of President’s Rule in the state, calling them “misleading and baseless.”

Speaking at a press conference at the MDA office, alliance convener M Tombi said that several central leaders, including members of the NDA, Shiv Sena, and a union minister, have assured him that Manipur will soon see the restoration of an elected government.

The speculation on the extension of President’s Rule in the strife-torn State is bogus,” Tombi stated firmly. “Most of the Central leaders I met, have clearly indicated that a new Government is likely to be formed in the first week of August. There is no move to dissolve the Assembly either.”

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the Chief Minister amid spiralling violence that began on May 3, 2023. The Assembly remains in suspended animation.

Tombi attributed the delay in forming a new government to internal conflict among some MLAs, accusing them of placing personal ambitions above public interest. “There are some MLAs who are selfish and eager to grab power, which is causing the delay. But the people want a stable, popular Government, and we must all work towards that,” he said.

The MDA, a coalition of 10 parties affiliated with the NDA at the national level, has been actively advocating for a prompt restoration of democratic governance in the state. With the Parliamentary Budget Session set to run from July 21 to August 21, the alliance is hopeful that the government formation process will be completed before the session ends.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Shiv Sena, an MDA and NDA ally, laid out a four-point demand, including immediate formation of a popular Government in Manipur, rehabilitation of displaced persons to their original homes, free movement along national highways as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 8, and halt to the delimitation process based on the “flawed” 2011 Census.

The Shiv Sena further demanded that the issue of illegal immigrants in the State be addressed before any delimitation exercise. “No delimitation process should proceed in Manipur before sorting out the illegal immigrant issue,” the statement added.

As political manoeuvring intensifies behind the scenes, the coming weeks will unfold whether Manipur will see the return of an elected Government amid the prevailing uncertainty.









