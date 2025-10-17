New Manipur government likely after November 15: BJP MLA Shyamkumar

Imphal, Oct 17: Political activities appear to be gaining momentum in Manipur as BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar, who represents the Andro Assembly constituency, has indicated that a new popular Government is likely to be installed in the State after November 15.

Speaking to reporters at Andro in Imphal East today, on the sidelines of a function organised by the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Shyamkumar said that central BJP leaders had assured the State’s party legislators that the long-awaited formation of a new Government in Manipur would take place soon.

“During our recent meeting with the central leadership, we were told that a new popular Government will be formed after November 15,” Shyamkumar revealed. “As for the leadership issue, everyone has aspirations, but we are ready to accept and support the party’s choice of leader.”

The MLA pointed out that the President’s Rule that has been in force since February this year, cannot be extended indefinitely. “Our central leaders made it clear that a new Government will be in place soon,” he added.

The assurance follows a series of high-level meetings held in New Delhi earlier this month. On October 8, BJP legislators, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, had met with senior BJP leaders to push for formation of a new Government.

During their visit to the national capital, the MLAs held separate rounds of talks with the BJP’s North East in-charge Sambit Patra and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. Party insiders said that the discussions centred on restoration of an elected Government, addressing the State’s prolonged political instability, and tackling key issues like rehabilitation of displaced persons and ensuring free movement of goods and people along the national highways.

The President’s Rule was clamped in State on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid the ongoing ethnic and political crisis. Since then, repeated consultations have taken place among the BJP legislators, but no consensus leadership has yet been announced.