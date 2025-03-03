New KHADC chief urges strong anti-influx measures before railway expansion

Guwahati, March 3: Newly elected Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Shemborlang Rynjah has urged the government to implement a "strong anti-influx mechanism" before proceeding with railway projects in Meghalaya.

Calling the railway expansion a "sensitive" issue, Rynjah stated that the Voice of the People's Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee would first examine the Centre’s proposal before finalising its stance.

"We will study the matter before we officially come up with our stand on this sensitive issue," he told a local daily.

The railway project has faced significant roadblocks, with the Centre now demanding the return of approximately ₹270 crore allotted for land acquisition for the proposed Byrnihat-Shillong railway line in Ri Bhoi.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma acknowledged the setback, stating that delays had led the Centre to seek reimbursement of the funds.

Sangma noted that the Centre would not wait indefinitely for the project to take off and confirmed that Meghalaya had already received a letter requesting the return of the allocated funds.

"Technically, these projects will most probably be shut," he said on February 27. However, he indicated that the state government remains open to railway expansion in East Jaintia Hills or other parts of Meghalaya, provided there is a positive response from stakeholders.

Meanwhile, opposition to railway expansion continues, with the Jaintia National Council (JNC) announcing a black flag rally on March 6 in protest against the proposed railway line in Jaintia Hills.

JNC Central Executive Committee president Sambormi Lyngdoh criticised the government for disregarding previous objections, stating that authorities had ignored their memorandum against the railway.

He warned that this time, the group would take to the streets to demonstrate their opposition. "The Jaintias are against the railway unless there is a strong act in place to tackle influx into our hills," he asserted.

The debate over railway connectivity in Meghalaya has persisted for years, with concerns over unchecked migration and demographic changes at the forefront.

In January, Chief Minister Sangma reaffirmed his government’s efforts to push for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), which he believes would help address these concerns and facilitate railway expansion in the Khasi-Jaintia region.