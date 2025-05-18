New India will not tolerate terrorism: DoNER Minister Scindia

Itanagar, May 18: Union Minister for DoNER and Telecommunications Jyotiraditya M Scindia has reaffirmed India’s firm stance against terrorism, asserting that the country will never compromise in its fight against it.

“The recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, including Operation Sindoor, have sent a clear message to the world that the new India will not tolerate terrorism,” said Scindia while speaking at the inaugural session of the four-day orientation and training programme for BJP MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh, held at Sonapur in Guwahati on Friday.

This orientation programme was designed to equip elected representatives with enhanced knowledge, essential skills, and strategic insight to deliver impactful governance and better serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh, State BJP president Kaling Moyong said.

Stressing the importance of continuous learning, Scindia lauded the BJP’s commitment to capacity building, stating, “Our growth as a party stems from our dedication to learning and public service.” The Union minister also shared valuable insights on development and connectivity in the North East Region.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu applauded the enthusiasm of legislators, stressing that such programmes are crucial for shaping effective policies and governance. “Just as every successful institution invests in training, our lawmakers must also sharpen their skills to serve people better,” he added.

State BJP chief Moyong, in his address, underscored the responsibility of the MLAs to uphold the people’s trust through effective service and learning. “With the people of Arunachal showing faith in the BJP, we must equip ourselves to deliver on their expectations,” he said.

The programme is being conducted with the support of key resource persons, including V Muraleedharan, Dr Gajanand Dange, Tapir Gao, Nabam Rebia, and Ashok Singhal, the BJP Arunachal Pradesh in-charge and Assam minister.