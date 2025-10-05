New flowering plant found in Arunachal forests; only 12 known in wild

Itanagar, Oct 5: In a remarkable addition to India’s floral wealth, a new species of flowering plant – Corydalis shiyomiensis (family Papaveraceae) – has been discovered in the pristine forests of Shi Yomi district situated within the Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot.

The discovery, made near Tato village, highlights the rich and still unexplored biodiversity of the region. The species is currently known only from a single locality, with just 12 flowering individuals recorded, and has been assessed as critically endangered (CR B2ab-iii) under IUCN guidelines.

Morphologically similar to Corydalis petrophila and Corydalis leptocarpa, the newly described species is distinguished by unique vegetative and floral traits. Its restricted range, dependency on specific forest habitats, and exposure to threats from road expansion underscore the need for immediate conservation measures.

The discovery was made through a collaborative effort involving Sikkim University, GBPNIHE-NERC, Itanagar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Botanical Survey of India, Botanics Nepal, and Uppsala University, Sweden.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the scientists for their contribution, noting that such findings reaffirm the ecological significance of the Eastern Himalayas. “Every discovery is a whisper from nature, reminding us of the treasures that thrive quietly in the wild,” he said, calling for strengthened conservation of the State’s fragile mountain ecosystems. This discovery once again places Arunachal Pradesh at the forefront of India’s biodiversity research, underscoring the State’s vital role in preserving the Himalayan natural heritage.

Correspondent