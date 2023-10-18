New Chief Electoral Officer takes charge in Nagaland

Guwahati, Oct 18: In preparation for the upcoming November by-poll in the 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) in Mon district, a significant change has occurred with the appointment of Vyasan R as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland, replacing V Shashankh Shekhar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in collaboration with the State Government, officially designated Vyasan R as the new CEO of Nagaland.

This appointment became effective on the date he assumed office and will remain in effect until further notice.

As part of his new role, Vyasan R has been directed by the government to promptly relinquish any charges or responsibilities he may have previously held under the state government.

This move is in line with ensuring a smooth transition and the efficient execution of election-related tasks in Nagaland.