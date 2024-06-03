New bird species documented in Meghalaya

Guwahati, June 3: The Chinese vivid niltava (Niltava vivida), a bird species endemic to Southeast Asia, has been sighted for the first time in Meghalaya in north-east India.

The sighting of the vivid niltava was documented through systematic bird surveys conducted in various forested habitats across Meghalaya on April 12. Observations were made using binoculars and cameras to accurately identify and record the species. Habitat characteristics, including elevation, vegetation type, and associated bird species, were noted during each sighting. Behavioural observations, such as foraging habits and vocalisations, were recorded to gain insights into the species’ ecology.

“A single sighting of the bird was recorded in Meghalaya. The species was predominantly observed in subtropical and montane forests at altitudes ranging from 800 to 1,800 metres above sea level. It exhibited characteristic foraging behaviour, actively searching for insects and small invertebrates in the forest understory and tree branches. Vocalisations, consisting of melodious whistles and trills, were heard during territorial displays and mating calls,” Pallav Pranjal Sarma, a Guwahati-based bird guide who discovered the new species, told The Assam Tribune.

The presence of the Chinese vivid niltava was often associated with other bird species, suggesting potential inter-specific interactions within the ecosystem.

“The discovery of this new species in Meghalaya expands its known distribution range and underscores the region’s importance for avian biodiversity. The species’ presence in subtropical and montane forests suggests adaptations to diverse habitat types and elevations. Conservation efforts should prioritise the protection of these forest ecosystems, as they provide crucial habitat for a variety of avian species, including the newly-recorded Chinese vivid niltava. Continued monitoring and research are essential to assess population dynamics, habitat requirements, and potential threats facing this species in Meghalaya,” he added.

