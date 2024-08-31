New bill strengthens migrant workers' safety in Meghalaya amidst violence concerns

Guwahati, Aug 31: In a move to make Meghalaya safer for migrant workers, the government passed the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers, Amendment Bill 2024 on Friday.

This amendment introduces stricter provisions to the existing 2020 Act, following rising concerns over violence against migrant labourers.

The amendment, which revises the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, aims to enhance the clarity of the law and ensure better enforcement.

Key changes include the introduction of the role of an “Inspector”, who will be appointed by the state government to enforce the Act’s provisions.

There will also be a “Registering Officer”, responsible for identifying violations, issuing notices to non-compliant establishment owners, and imposing fines ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

Repeat offenders could face up to three months of imprisonment.

The amendment was prompted by reports of attacks on migrant workers by pressure groups, which claimed to be checking “work permits” but were, in fact, assaulting labourers.

One such incident occurred on July 8 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Polo Grounds, where members of the Khasi Students Union assaulted several labourers, including a technician from a private company in Delhi.

Following the incident, the pro-ILP (Inner Line Permit) students' body boasted of expelling over 2,500 migrant workers from Meghalaya, alleging they lacked proper documentation, primarily “work permits”.

In response to these actions, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma clarified that the state does not issue work permits to migrant workers but requires them to be registered with the Labour Department.

He also underscored that this mandatory registration is essential for the "safety" of workers and to "maintain a database" within the state.