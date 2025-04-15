New beetle species discovered in Northeast by ZSI scientists

Guwahati, April 15: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new species of beetle belonging to the subfamily Rhysodinae. The newly found species, discovered in the Talle Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, has been named 'Clinidium lalitae', in tribute to the late Dr. Lalita Ray Chaudhury, a respected coleopterologist and former scientist at ZSI.

Talle Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is a biodiversity hotspot known for its endemic flora and fauna. The discovery was made by ZSI scientists Devanshu Gupta and Shantanu Kuity during a faunal survey in the region.

The 'Clinidium lalitae' beetle is characterised by its unique morphology and belongs to a rare group of ground beetles that inhabit forest floors. According to the research team, these beetles play a significant ecological role in nutrient cycling and soil health. The findings have been published in the international journal 'Zootaxa', stressing on the scientific importance of the discovery.

Speaking on the significance of the find, ZSI Director Dr. Dhriti Banerjee highlighted the role of such research in conserving India's rich and often overlooked insect diversity. “This discovery once again reinforces how the North East continues to be a treasure trove of new and undocumented species,” she said.

The species has been named to honor Dr. Lalita Ray Chaudhury, who dedicated her career to the study of beetles. Her contributions to Indian entomology were pioneering, and the naming serves as a posthumous tribute to her work in the field of biodiversity and taxonomy.

The discovery of 'Clinidium lalitae' marks yet another reminder of the unexplored biodiversity in the North East and the critical need to preserve fragile ecosystems that are home to such unique life forms.