New 16.725 km track between Bhairabi & Hortoki in Mizoram approved for train operations

Guwahati, Aug 24: Train operations have been permitted on the newly laid track between Bhairabi and Hortoki, which is part of the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project. This project is set to connect Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to the railway network.

According to an official statement released on Friday, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Sumeet Singhal authorised the operation of freight and passenger trains on the 16.725 km broad gauge line between Bhairabi and Hortoki on Thursday.

The new line is divided into four sections - Bhairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang, and Mualkhang-Sairang.

Following a successful inspection and speed trial, CRS has approved train operations on this newly constructed line at a maximum speed of 75 km per hour.

The Bhairabi-Hortoki section is built to accommodate train operations at speeds of up to 100 km per hour on the main line and 30 km per hour on loop lines.

Additionally, contemporary safety features include a fibre-optic communication system, VHF for station communication, electronic interlocking, and a MACL signal system.

The Bhairabi-Sairang railway project involves challenging terrain with numerous tunnels and bridges, including a total tunnel length of 12,853 meters.

Upon completion, the project will feature 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges.

The project will connect Mizoram with the rest of India and neighboring countries Myanmar and Bangladesh, integrating it into the Trans-Asian Railway network and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Additionally, it will boost Mizoram's tourism potential, known for its scenic beauty, rich culture, and biodiversity.