NESO urges PM Modi to visit Manipur amidst crisis

Guwahati, Sept 12: Amidst the ongoing unrest in the north-eastern state Manipur, the Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end his silence over the violence Manipur has been enduring since May 2023 and visit the state once and address the issue.

In a letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, the organisation stated that the ongoing unrest in Manipur has caused major disruptions to the daily lives of its residents, with regular protests, roadblocks, and conflicts between various communities. NESO has urged the government to initiate constructive dialogue with all parties involved to bring back peace and stability in the state.



The appeal is being made at a time when tensions in Manipur are rising, as violent conflicts and occurrences have disturbed daily life and fostered a climate of dread and uncertainty.



NESO expressed unhappiness with the federal government's lack of visible action and requested PM Modi to visit the state in order to demonstrate his support for the impacted areas.

Political leaders and members of civil society organisations in the area have been pushing for the Prime Minister's visit as they think it would help reduce tensions and open the door to communication and peace.

The students' body is hoping that the Prime Minister's intervention will assist in addressing the people's issues and secure a stable future for Manipur, even though the situation is still tight.

