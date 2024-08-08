NESO urges Centre to tighten border security against Bangladesh immigrants

Guwahati, Aug 8: In light of the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO)—a coalition of eight student bodies from the region—has appealed to the Centre to deny rehabilitation for immigrants from the strife-torn nation in any of the northeastern states.

NESO’s request calls for the Centre to implement rigorous checks in the bordering areas to prevent illegal entry from Bangladesh.

In a letter to the Centre, NESO expressed concern that the “war-like situation” in Bangladesh could have serious ramifications for the Northeast, where four states share an international boundary with the country.

“We would like to draw your attention to the tumultuous events in neighbouring Bangladesh, where a civil war-like situation is unfolding. Such a situation could significantly impact India, particularly in the North East Region, where four states share a common international boundary with Bangladesh. The ongoing crisis in Bangladesh could lead to an exodus of its nationals into our country, especially in the North East region. Historical events show that whenever there is civil unrest or a riot in Bangladesh, the North East region bears the brunt of mass illegal immigration,” the letter read.

The letter also highlighted that during the partition of 1947, Bengalis from East Pakistan illegally crossed the border and deliberately occupied lands in Assam and Tripura.

The student body has urgently requested immediate intervention to prevent any entry from Bangladesh into the seven states of Northeast India.

NESO comprises eight student bodies representing the seven states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. Its members include the All Assam Students' Union, Khasi Students' Union, Garo Students' Union, All Manipur Students' Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Naga Students' Federation, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, and Twipra Students' Federation.