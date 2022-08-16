NESO to stage protests across all NE capitals tomorrow

Guwahati, Aug 16: The protest announced by the North-East Students Organisation (NESO) in a press conference on August 3, 2022, is slated to be staged tomorrow at the capital headquarters of NESO in all seven North-Eastern states. NESO has decided to hold the protest in order to draw attention to concerns prevailing in different regions of the north-eastern states.

Speaking to the Assam Tribune, AASU Chief and NESO Advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharjya stated, "NESO is going to stage a peaceful protest at all its state headquarters tomorrow." He further said, " The aim of the protest is to fulfill their demands by curbing the various socio-political issues that are still prevailing in the North-Eastern states."

The protest is in response to the burning issues existing in Assam and all other North-Eastern states, including the issues related to floods in Assam; the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA); and Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985.

Furthermore, the protest will also cover issues like the influx of migrants, the complete scrapping of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous communities, the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) across all North-Eastern states, along with the elimination of the operations of fundamentalist groups existing in the region.