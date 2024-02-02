Nepali movie ‘Shanti’ bags Silver Egg Award for Best Short Film at Serbian film fest

Sikkim, Feb 2: Vivek Rai, the acclaimed filmmaker from Kurseong, Darjeeling district of West Bengal and Rajiv Ranjan Runtala, the Director of Photography, attended the Kustendorf film & music festival held in Drvengrad, Moka Gora, Serbia, from January 23rd to 27th. The festival, hosted by renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, a Cannes jury member and the only director with five Cannes nominations, celebrates unconventional films and supports emerging filmmakers.

Based on Chimmi Angmu Lama's novel "Ek Mukta Munal," the Nepali-language film ‘Shanti’ received the Silver Egg Award for the best short film at the film festival. The movie explores the tale of resilience and love in the 1920s along the porous Indo-Nepal border, plagued by rampant dacoity. The protagonist, portrayed by the talented Shantila Singer Tamang from Mirik, embodies the strength and determination of a mother willing to do whatever it takes to protect her child. Lama, a former radio artist in AIR Kurseong and an avid painter, adds a unique touch to the film's narrative.



Filmmaker Vivek Rai expressed his joy to The Assam Tribune, stating, "It's an honour to receive the Silver Egg award at the esteemed Kustendorf festival. Shanti's success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team, and we are thrilled to have our work recognised on this prestigious platform."



Vivek Rai highlighted, "Shanti encapsulates the spirit of resilience and maternal love against the backdrop of historical adversity, and we are delighted to share this story with the world."

