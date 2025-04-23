NEIGRIHMS seeks paramilitary protection after mob storms admin block

Shillong, April 23: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has formally requested the urgent deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel within its premises, citing escalating security threats and recent breaches by protestors.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NEIGRIHMS Deputy Director Pawan Deep called for additional security measures to safeguard the institute’s staff, visitors, and infrastructure.

“To enhance safety and ensure the smooth functioning of the institute, it is urgently requested that, in addition to existing security measures, an adequate number of CAPF personnel be deployed at strategic and vulnerable points within the Institute,” the letter read.

The appeal follows a recent incident involving members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), who, along with a group of approximately 50 to 100 individuals, allegedly entered the institute’s administrative block forcefully.

According to the institute, the group allegedly raised slogans and compelled staff to vacate their offices while demanding an 80:20 female-male recruitment ratio for nurses.

Despite efforts by the institute’s contracted security personnel to contain the situation, the protestors reportedly overpowered the guards and forcefully entered the premises to meet the Director, ignoring all instructions to halt.

An FIR has been lodged against the HYC at a local police station by NEIGRIHMS’ Chief Security Officer.

“This is not an isolated incident. Similar disturbances involving the same organisation and others have occurred previously. Comparable incidents have also been reported in other central institutions and establishments across the state, highlighting a growing pattern of threats,” the Deputy Director noted.

NEIGRIHMS currently employs unarmed security staff from a private agency, which, according to the administration, lacks the training and equipment to manage such high-risk situations.

“This leaves the institute vulnerable, posing significant risks to the safety of staff, officers, visitors, and property,” the letter warned.

The institute has urged immediate action, emphasising that the deployment of CAPF personnel would serve as a deterrent against future disruptions and ensure the continued safety and operational efficiency of one of the region’s premier healthcare institutions.